Bears Basketball: “Not Ford Tough”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Big changes are coming for Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will host Bradley Wednesday night.

And Ford says he’s changing his team’s identity after Northern Iowa shredded the Bears 80-57.

The Panthers built a 20 point lead early in the first half and were never threatened the rest of the game.

Ford says he has a talented team and he’s been trying to get them to play a tougher brand of basketball.

Now he says he’ll switch things up and try to out finess the rest of the Valley.

“You know when I played I was tought. I became the head coach here because I’m tough. I’n tough enough to take big challenging jobs and do well. Well our team is talented. So we have to stop trying to out tough people and play to our strength and not the other teams. When you’re close you think maybe we can try, close. But we’re not close. Last game proved that. We’re not close doing it that way. So we have to do it a different way,” said Ford.