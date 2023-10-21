SPRINGFIELD–Just two days after hosting media day, both Missouri State basketball squads took the court at the vault for an open scrimmage.

And look who stopped by to see the Lady Bears, it’s former lady bear Sydney Wilson.

And she had to like what she saw here with the ball movement as Repmo legend and freshman Kaemyn Bekemeier scores off the layup.

Another Ozarks star, Lacy Stokes, will try to pick up where Aniya Thomas left off. Making tough bank shots like is right on par.

As for Dana Ford’s team, they looked in midseason form.

Especially the 6’8 freshman Tyler Bey. Hey Bey Bey gets the and-1 here.

And Damien Mayo Jr. still has the range.

Lady Bears season tips off November 1st at home, and the men’s team the day after.