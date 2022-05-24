SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first rain delay lasted three hours and 35 minutes.

The second rain delay will last a whole lot longer.

The Missouri State Bears and Illinois State Missouri Valley Conference tournament game has been postponed until 10 am on Wednesday due to field conditions.

The Bears will resume the game in the field with a 9-4 lead in the top of the ninth.

Illinois State took a 4-2 lead into the first rain delay, which began in the middle of the fifth inning at 2:47 pm.

Following the delay, the Bears were demolishing baseballs.

Four home runs in four different innings helped Missouri State increase its lead to 9-4.

It started with Drake Baldwin hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning, shortly after the game resumed play.

Then Cam Cratic, Mason Greer and Will Duff each hit two-run home runs in the sixth through eighth innings.

If the Bears win, they will play a second game on Wednesday.