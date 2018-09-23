Bears Baseball win third annual "Battle for Bell" over Drury, 4-1 Video

Springfield, Mo. -- Missouri State topped Drury Baseball 4-1 in the third annual "Battle for Bell" game.

The event honors former Bear shortstop and Glendale coach Howard Bell, who died of ALS in 2013.

Money raised goes toward local ALS treatment.

After both teams stranded runners in the first, Missouri State opened the scoring in the second on a balk call against Drury Pitcher Thomas Tewes.

The call brought Sam Faith home and put the Bears up 1-0.

Drew Millas would add a solo home run in the sixth, his second round-tripper in the Battle for Bell in as many years to give Missouri State a 2-0 lead.

Drury would finally get on the board in bottom of the sixth thanks to a pair of hits and a two-out double steal to cut the lead to one.

It would not last long, however, as the Bears used a hit batsman, bunt single, sac bunt and two wild pitches to top the Panthers 4-1.

