SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A strong breeze blowing out added more pop to the dangerous Missouri State bats.

The offense was there for the Bears as they sweep a doubleheader against Arkansas State 12-3 in game one and 7-1 in game two on Sunday at Hammons Field.

The Bears (7-7) combined to hit four home runs on the day with three coming in game on and one in game two.

It opened what will be a 10-game homestand for the Bears who snapped a three game losing streak with the win in the first game.

the third game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Bears will continue play at Hammons Field against Kansas in a mid-week matchup on Wednesday.