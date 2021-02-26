Bears baseball gets home opening win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a 352 day wait, the Bears made Hammons Field a working baseball diamond again.

Missouri State beat Central Arkansas 6-1 on Friday evening in the first home game of the 2021 baseball season.

It was the first regular season baseball game at the ballpark since March 11, 2020.

Missouri State’s (3-0) Drake Baldwin had a pair of RBIs, one in the first and another in the third. Coincidentally, both scored Jake Duffy.

Duffy was 3-4 on the day scoring all three times he got on base.

Ben Whetstone went yard for the first time this season when he blasted a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Bears a 6-1 lead.

Matt Russell picked up the win throwing four innings while striking out three and not allowing a run.

Bears starter Hayden Minton also threw four innings, striking out five batters and allowing only one earned run on two hits.

The Bears will play the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon.