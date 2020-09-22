Bears back to work, prep for Central Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s another Missouri State football game week, It’s also the halfway point in the Bears mini-fall schedule.

In our Bear Nation Report, the opponent will be a step down from what they saw two weeks ago, but still team that went to the playoffs last season.

It’s Bears and Bears part one. The setting, Conway, Arkansas as Missouri State travels to take on Central Arkansas.

It’s the first of two games between these two teams this season as they will meet in Springfield on October 17.

“All along this three game fall schedule was designed to get us ready for the spring, to get us ready to see where we are at for conference games in the spring,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “This is a great challenge for us.”

Both are coming off byes and both have already played this fall.

Petrino noted that the team had it’s most participation in practice this past week with more players clearing quarantine.

“The preparation part of it will help us a lot in regards to what we are doing now, to understand the routine that we go through,” Petrino said. “We are looking forward to playing Central Arkansas. They are a good football team.”

Quarterback Jaden Johnson also expected to get back to practice following a head injury that knocked him out of the Oklahoma game.

Petrino said that Johnson should be ready to play on Saturday.