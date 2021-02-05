Bears back on the road vs Redbirds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears have a road trip ahead, with a chance to gain some ground in the conference race.

The Bears are on the road against Illinois State for a series to be played on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State begins a stretch where the Bears will face competition that is a combined 7-22 in Valley Conference play.

“We are dying to get back out there,” Bears forward Nic Tata said. “In practice you can see it in everyone’s eyes that we are just ready to go out and show what Missouri State is all about. The last couple of games we haven’t really been playing like ourselves, but now we’ve got a good week of practice.”

The Bears are currently on a four-game losing streak, being swept at the hands of Drake and Loyola. Those two are a combined 18-1 in Valley play.

“We just put it behind us, really,” Bears guard Lu’Cye Patterson said. “It’s not something you can dwell on. Why would you put those four games and mess up the whole season? The season isn’t even over.”

Both games this weekend have 2 pm scheduled tip-offs.