Bears are on a roll heading to Valparaiso

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State men’s team is on roll.

The Bears have won three of their last four games.

And have moved into the sixth spot at Arch Madness.

To stay in that position, Missouri State needs to keep winning and that starts tomorrow night, Feb. 25, at Valparaiso.

Back on Jan. 23, the Bears beat the Crusaders by seven.

And like the Bears, Valpo has won three of its last four and that only loss was in overtime.

Josh Hall has scored in double digits in four of the last five games and says the Bears are ready.

Everyone just wants to win,” Hall said. “So, I think that just brings out the best in everybody. Especially during this time of year, especially with March coming up.

“Everybody knows this is the most important time of the year. Everybody wants to do the best that they can and help other people on our team succeed as well. And that’s been helping us out lately down the stretch.”