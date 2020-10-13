Bears and Bears set for rematch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Unlike college basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and nearly every other college sport, in college football you usually only get one chance to beat an opponent each season.

Well, in our Bear Nation report, Missouri State gets the rare second chance to upset Central Arkansas this weekend.

“The first thing that a win does is make the offseason a lot nicer, a lot sweeter,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said.

The Bears and Bears meeting in Springfield on Saturday night, the first home game for Missouri State and the final of three games this fall.

The two met in Conway. Ar. on September 26 with UCA winning 27-20.

No team has ever won back-to-back games in this series, so it’s not all bad news.

For Petrino, he wants more than just a win at Plaster on Saturday.

“It would be great to finish this game playing well, doing things right and playing the kind of football that you need to be playing in order to win games,” Petrino said. “That is what we are really looking forward to, making sure we are playing that type of football and not hurting ourselves while learning how to get better at what we do. Then if the outcome comes with a win that’s great, that will help us out even more.”

The adjusted capacity for this weekend’s game will be 6,000, which includes the student tickets. Missouri State hasn’t played a sold-out football game since 2014.

Kickoff is set for 7pm.