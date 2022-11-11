SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the home portion of their football schedule Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

It’s Senior Day and the Bears will welcome the Youngstown State Penguins to town.

19 Bears will be playing their last game at Plaster Stadium and that includes quarterback Jason Shelly.

Coach Bobby Petrino wants them to go out winners.

But if that’s to happen, the 3-6 Bears will have to upset the 6-3 Penguins.

Youngstown State is tied for third in the Valley Football Conference.

And the Pens will roll into Plaster on a four game winning streak.

Petrino says his defense will have to stop tailback Jaleel McClaughlin.

“We know him well. He’s really a good player. He’s got patience, he’s got acceleration, he’s got change of direction. You have to try not to have seams inside because he’ll see it, and hit it, and excellerate through it. It’s a great challenge for us. We have to do a good job in practice. And force them to throw the ball. They’re better at throwing the ball this year. they’re playing a different quarterback,” said Petrino.