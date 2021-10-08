Bears aim to shut down Penguins run game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will hit the road for a second straight week Saturday.

Bobby Petrino’s 15th-ranked Bears will face Youngstown State.

This will be the Bears first trip to Youngstown since 2017.

And Missouri State has not beaten the Penguins in Ohio since 2012.

If the Bears are to snap that streak Saturday they’re going to have to shut down the run.

Missouri State did it last week against Illinois State.

Saturday, the defense will have to stop Youngstown’s Jaleel McLaughlin.

“The first thing they have is that great running back. He truely is a threat. He was the number one concern of us playing in the spring and being able to stop him. He does a lot of things, he makes you miss. He jumps out of the way, he has great change of direction. So we have to be disciplined in our gap control. We have to sprint to the ball,” said Petrino.