Bears add transfers to loaded returning talent

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Dana Ford’s Bears are loaded as well.

He returns all five starters from last year’s 17-7 team.

Ford also added a couple of transfers and welcomed some much heralded freshmen.

Gaige Prim returns for a second senior season, thanks to the NCAA’s covid excemption.

He’ll be joined by Isiaih Mosley who averaged 20 points per game last season.

Both of those Bears earned preseason All-Valley honors.

The two transfers are Jaylen Minnett, from IUPUI.

And donovan clay who transfered in from valpo.

“I think it was a very smooth transition. Just because coming here is a family. Nobody has a higher head. Nobody’s saying oh you came from Valpo. Or you came from a different spot. You’re not welcome here. It’s a family,” said Mosley.

“They’re down to earth guys. I love hanging out with them. We’re all so close off the court. On the court it took a little bit of time. But I think they’re all there. We’re all bought in with what the one goal is,” said Prim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Missouri State Athletics

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets