Bears add transfers to loaded returning talent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the mens side, Dana Ford’s Bears are loaded as well.

He returns all five starters from last year’s 17-7 team.

Ford also added a couple of transfers and welcomed some much heralded freshmen.

Gaige Prim returns for a second senior season, thanks to the NCAA’s covid excemption.

He’ll be joined by Isiaih Mosley who averaged 20 points per game last season.

Both of those Bears earned preseason All-Valley honors.

The two transfers are Jaylen Minnett, from IUPUI.

And donovan clay who transfered in from valpo.

“I think it was a very smooth transition. Just because coming here is a family. Nobody has a higher head. Nobody’s saying oh you came from Valpo. Or you came from a different spot. You’re not welcome here. It’s a family,” said Mosley.

“They’re down to earth guys. I love hanging out with them. We’re all so close off the court. On the court it took a little bit of time. But I think they’re all there. We’re all bought in with what the one goal is,” said Prim.