SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State started this 2023 football season facing ranked teams in three of the first five games.

Ryan Beard’s team got a break the last two weeks and took advantage.

The Bears have back to back wins after beating Murray State 28-24 Saturday.

And now 3-4 Mo State goes back on the road.

And it’s another ranked foe, Youngstown State is number 24 in the FCS writers poll.

Last week against the Racers, the first half was a shootout.

The second half was a defensive struggle.

With the Bears stepping up with two late fourth quarter stops to seal the victory.

Beard says his team has gained confidence as well as victories.

And it would be great to pull an upset.

“We’re taking it a day at a time. And try to be our best selves first. I think that has helped us the last few weeks. Again I go back to the North Dakota State game. All you heard all week was the Bison was this and the Bison were mad. This and that. We have to worry about the Missouri State Bears. And who we are as a team. And what we want to achieve. And what we can achieve and build on that. It would be tremendous for our program obviously. But it starts with Youngstown,” said Beard.