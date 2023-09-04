SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will continue their season opening road trip on Saturday night when they go to Tennesse-Martin.

Ryan Beard’s Bears are 0-1 after losing the opener Friday night at Kansas.

Missouri State stayed with the Big 12 Jayhawks well into the second half before Kansas pulled away to win 48-17.

Missouri State must now shift focus to a Tennessee-Martin team that’s quiet familiar to the Bears.

MSU suffered a playoff lost to the Skyhawks in 2021, but team them last season.

Beard says he’s proud of how his Bears played in Lawrence.

“I don’t think our players are discouraged or down. Or humbled by getting beat by Kansas. Again, we were in the game for the majority of the game outside of ten minutes. If anything we’re going to grow from that. And understand that with a young football team that we put on the field. And with the younger guys at different positions, you still went toe to toe and didn’t flinch. You showed up, you were physical, you were aggressive for the most part. And we’re ready to get on with the rest of the season,” said Beard.