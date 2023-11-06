SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Ryan Beard’s Missouri State Bears will hit the Plaster Stadium turf Saturday for the last time this season.

It’s a senior day match up between the 3-6 Bears and 6-3 Northern Iowa.

The Panthers roll into town winners of three in a row, and six of its last seven games.

Missouri State has lost two straight, including a heartbreaker last week against Illinois State.

The Redbirds scored 16 fourth quarter points, including the game winner with :38 seconds left in the game and won 36-35.

Beard is as frustrated with his players on the defensive breakdown at the end of the loss to Illinois state.

“It’s extremely frustrating. It starts with me. I have to be a better coach. I have to get our defense to do things the right way. And we’ve talked about this over and over. It’s not for lack of effort. We don’t execute at a high level. That’s really what you see all over the film. At some of the worse times and in the worse situations. Again it starts at the top with me. I have to do a better job of putting our players in positions to make plays,” said Beard.