SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will return to Plaster Stadium Saturday for the first of a two game home stand.

The Bears will host the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Redbirds are 4-4 and will be trying to snap a two game losing streak.

The Bears are 3-5 and are coming off a frustrating loss at Youngstown State.

Mo State rallied in the third quarter to get to within ten, but could not catch the Penguins.

Youngstown State won 44-28.

Bears coach Ryan Beard was not happy with his team’s composure during the game.

He points to 11 penalties costing Mo State 93 yards.

“I think there’s a difference between hustle penalties and, I’m going to choose a better word, immaturity penalties. We had a few of both unfortunately. And like you said we hadn’t been penalized throughout the year like we had in the Youngstown game. But again you have to be able to have competitive composure to handle yourself in stressful situations. And do a better job of controlling your emotions,” said Beard.