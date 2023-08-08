SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears continue their preseason camp at Plaster Stadium.

Coach Ryan Beard is still getting a feel for his new team.

The former defensive coordinator has 11 returning starters, and 38 players who played in a game last season.

In addition to finding a new quarterback, Beard and his staff are rebuilding an offensive line.

This season will start with back to back road games, at Kansas and at Tennessee Martin.

The home opener is against Utah Tech on September 23rd.

But all focus is on the Bears and Kansas and that September first season opener in Lawrence.

“Yea it’s great. All you want out of life is an opportunity to do something that strive and work to do. And that’s exactly what we have is an opportunity. We know the task at hand against coach Leopold up there. I’m no stranger to him. We played each other in the MAC. He’s notorious for being blue collar hard workers. We’re going to go up there and do the very best we can. We’re going to play hard. I promise you nobody in that lockerroom will touch the field that doesn’t believe in what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do when we go to Lawrence,” said Beard.