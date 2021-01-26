Bearcats’ three ball leads SBU to sweep of Drury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Southwest Baptist Men’s Basketball (10-2) completed a regular season sweep of rivals Drury (5-5) Tuesday with an 81-46 road win.

The Bearcats shot the lights out in the opening half, going 20-30 from the field and 10-12 from distance on their way to a 51-24 lead headed into the lockers.

The Panthers meanwhile shot just 10-30 including 2-13 from three range in the same time.

Quinn Nelson led the way in scoring with 17 while Tyler Williams added 14.

The Bearcats will look to keep momentum going on Thursday when they visit Maryville in St. Louis.

Drury, meanwhile, will try to bounce back on Thursday as they take a trip to Rolla to face Missouri S&T.