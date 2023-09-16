BOLIVAR–Back in Bolivar, Southwest Baptist tried to get their first win at home by knocking off Texas Permian Basin. But I won’t lie to you, Bearcat players aren’t gonna have fun dissecting this tape on monday.

Falcons received the opening kick, and ran the ball 11 consecutive plays the final handoff goes for 6 as Kory Harris gets in the endzone. 7-0 Permian.

Following a pick 6 by the Falcons defense, disaster strikes the Bearcats on special teams. Drew Buchanon has trouble with the snap Southwest Baptist falls on it, but it’s a safety. Makes it 16-0 Permian.

Second quarter, Falcons in the redzone, quarterback keeper gets the job done. 12 minutes to go til halftime and it’s 23-0 visitors.

Midway through the period, Permian back on the offensive, Jeremiah Cooley is somehow gonna come down with this ball in the back corner of the endzone for another falcons touchdown. Make it 30-zip.

And right before intermission, it’s Harris leaping into the endzone for a second time. It was 44-0 Permian at the half as the falcons go on to win big.