BOLIVAR–In Bolivar, the Bearcat faithtful were out in force to watch Southwest Baptist take on Black hill State in their home opener.

SBU received the opening kick and on the sixth play of their drive, Collin Sutton throws this dime to Kylan Herrera who hauls it in with his defender draped all over him! Herrera was letting him know he won that battle.

Ensuing Yellowjackets possession, Nolan Susel plows across the plane for the short-yardage score to tie the game.

Next Bearcats possession, Sutton tosses another perfect ball to the corner. Jordan Kent beats his man and hauls it in for the strike. 14-7 Southwest Baptist cooking.

Second quarter, Tanner Clarkson spies Hasaan Williams in the back of the endzone and Williams makes the catch to tie the game. It was tied 23-23 at the half but it’s the Yellowjackets who slip out of Bolivar with a narrow victory, 39-33.