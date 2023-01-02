With the new year’s arrival, every college basketball team is entering their full slate of conference play. Lucky for Southwest Baptist, their men’s team gets one final tune up before Great Lakes Valley play kicks in.

Bearcats enter 2023 on a three-game win streak hosting Wililiams Baptist, who they’re 7-0 against all-time.

Five minutes into action, we’re tied 5-5 until SBU senior Mitch Ganote gets a shooters roll to ring the bell from the perimeter. Bearcats up 3.

Just over a minute later, Duke Hardin swipes one of his three steals and instead of attacking the basket he kicks it to D.J. Townsend who does the rest. Townsend made a pair of threes in this game. Eagles down 11-8.

Southwest Baptist brought their hard hat to this game, though. They were +10 in points in the paint and +13 in points off the bench as the Bearcats clip the Eagles, 79-64.