Bear thankful for Stec’s time at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State’s Dave Steckel coached 30 all-conference players in his five years.

One of those was long snapper Chandler Collins.

Collins played for Stec for his entire Missouri State career.

Stec was also his special teams position coach.

And the Glendale product says he and the Bears football program will be indebted to Dave Steckel.

“I think if there’s anything that I’ve learned in the five years, I think all of his players played hard. I don’t think there was a season where anyone was dogging it or gave in. I think that also reflects on him. I think all the players knew just how much he wanted to win. And it drove us to compete as hard as we can. We stayed with the top four teams in the country all the way until the fourth quarter every game we played this year. You know Plaster stadium is a beautiful place to play, especially that new student side. We have one of the best weight rooms in the Valley. There’s no reason this program can’t take off. If one person wants to come in here and change it. He has the resources to do it,” said Collins.