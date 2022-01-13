Bear teammates enjoying Mosley’s hot hand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will hit the road this weekend to play Valparaiso Saturday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU is 3-2 in the conference currently in fifth place.

Wednesday night, Missouri State bounced back from it’s loss to Northern Iowa by beating Southern Illinois.

The Bears took control early in the second half and then held off a late Saluki rally to win 81-76.

Isiaih Mosley had another big night.

After scoring a career high 43 points against the Panthers, Mosley poured in 33 points against the Salukis.

His Bear teammates are not surprised by his big week.

“No because he outworks me. And I feel that I work really, really hard. And that kid outworks everybody. I don’t think there’s anyone in America that outworks him. And nobody deserves it more than he does. As long as he keeps rolling, we’ll keep rolling. We’re going to keep giving him the ball. He’s a special talent. I know when he’s in here. He tries to keep quiet and sneak in here. But he puts a lot of time in. I know he puts a lot of work in. It’s obvious to you guys on the court. But being on the inside, people know he puts a lot of work in,” said Bears guard Isaac Haney.