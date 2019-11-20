Bear seniors reflect before final game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears will hit the gridiron for the last time Saturday afternoon when they face Indiana State at Plaster Stadium.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s senior day for MSU with 19 Bears playing their last collegiate game.

It’s been a tough road for these seniors.

A handful of the group are four year letterman while the rest transferred into the program.

One thing htey all have in common, however, is that Dave Steckel recruited them and has been their head coach the whole way.

The wins have not been what any of the players wanted, but they are glad to have the experience and feel they have helped change the culture at Missouri State.

“I think it’ll probably be emotional for me a little bit,” senior linebacker McNeece Egbim said. “But I’ve been expecting it. I’ve been working hard for this. It’s going to be a great day. I hope our team can get a W. That’s what I’m looking for.”

“I’m emotional,” senior defensive end Matt McClellan said. “I’ve been emotional since the last game. Since the end of last game I’ve been emotional. But I just can’t wait. I can’t wait for one last ride with my brothers.”

Those seniors will hope to end their tenure on a high note as they welcome Indiana State (4-7) to Springfield.

Kickoff at Plaster Stadium against the Sycamores is set for 2:00 pm.