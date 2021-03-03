Beach Bears sweep Ottawa in spring opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Mix sunny skies, 65 degree temperatures and sand and what do you get?

How about the Missouri State beach volleyball team opening its 2021 spring season.

This is the Bears duo of Tory Penick and Pamela Jaime getting a point against Ottawa college out of Kansas.

Here’s Jaime strong at the net again for a point.

That beach Bears duo won their first set 21-12.

Missouri State team played two matches against Ottawa Wednesday.

Taking the first match four sets to one.

And taking the second four sets to one.

The beach Bears will be on their home sand March 25th and 26th.

Their 12 match season will end in late April.