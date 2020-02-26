Bass Pro’s King, Martin leads Mo Fame outdoors class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honored some of the top individuals in the world of outdoor sports and conservation Wednesday.

It was their inaugural outdoor sports luncheon.

The Hall of Fame inducted eight new members who in one way or another are involved in hunting and fishing.

In addition, other sports like tennis and auto racing were recognized.

Headlining the event two of the bigger stars on the Bass Pro Shops hunting and fishing teams.

Redhead pro hunter Jerry Martin and bass champion angler Stacey King.

“I’ve been very fortunate to grow up in the Ozarks where there are so many wonderful lakes to fish in. We have great bass fisheries. Fisheries for all kinds of fish here. I had a good background growing up of fishing here in the Ozarks. Fortunately that led me to fishing really all over the world. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel and see the country and fish in other states. I still do it alot. I love to fish,” said King.

“Most people don’t realize that hunting and fishing in the state of Missouri is a $1.4 billion dollar industry. And for me to be a commissioner and make a difference in the landscape. That was a lifetime dream come true,” said Chip McGeehan.

“We started making videos and our TV shows. That allowed me to hunt all over North America. And a few other countries. So it’s been a whirlwind watching it grow from one store to 200 now,” said Martin.

In addition to King and Martin, conservationist Chip McGeehan, auto racing’s Joe Naegler were inducted.

As was tennis’ Tom Adams, and golf’s Bruce Hollowell.

Conservation agent Francis Skalicky and outdoor journalist Kenneth Keiser were all inducted Wednesday.