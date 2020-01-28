Baseball Bears picked 2nd in Valley poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State baseball team will start the 2020 campaign on Valentine’s Day in Conway, Arkansas against Central Arkansas.

In our Bear Nation report, Keith Guttin’s troops were picked to finish second in the Valley race.

The conference released it’s preseason poll Tuesday, and the Bears finished behind Dallas Baptist in the voting by coaches.

Missouri State also had two players on the preseason All-Valley team.

Outfielder’s Jack Duffy and Dakota Kotowski were honored.

Duffy is a senior who hit .341 in conference play last season.

He’ll bring a 12 game hitting streak into the new season.

Joining him is Kotowski, the sophomore earned freshman All-America honors in 2019.

He hit 12 homers with a .576 slugging percentage as a freshman.