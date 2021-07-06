Baker sends Cardinals to third-straight win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The late innings haven’t frequently been friends of the Springfield Cardinals.

But on Tuesday night, they were the best of friends.

The Cardinals scored all five of their runs in the sixth inning or later to beat the Tulsa Drillers in comeback-fashion 5-3 at Hammons Field.

The third consecutive win is a new season high for the Cardinals (19-36).

Luken Baker ended an eight-game without a home run streak with a big two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Drillers (30-24).

Tulsa scored the first three runs of the game, including a two-run home run off the bat of Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning to make it a 3-0 game.

Brendan Donovan walked in a run in the sixth, followed by an Ivan Herrera fielder’s choice RBI to cut it to 3-2.

Malcom Nunez tied the game in the seventh with his second Double-A home run.

The teams will continue the series on Wednesday at Hammons Field.