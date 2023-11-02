SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Kaci Bailey showed off her Drury Lady Panthers team in it’s only exhibition game of the new season Thursday night.

Bailey took over as the Drury womens coach when Amy Eagan left for Lindenwood.

This game was important for the Lady Panthers.

Bailey has five news starters and eight new faces on the team.

Drury hosting Lyon college out of Arkansas.

Just over two minutes into action, Reese Schaaf, one of the returners, gets the layup, Lady Panthers ahead 8-5.

Couple possessions later, Drury working the ball around to get a three pointer from Beth Martin.

Coach Bailey’s team doubling up the Fightin’ Scots 14-7.

With a little more than four minutes to go in the first, Makaiya Brooks pulls up off the dribble and buries the triple, nine-point Lady Panther lead.

Inside two minutes of the first, Drury beats the press and Brooks makes the Fightin’ Scots pay, the Central product with her second three pointer to put her team up by 13.

Lady Panthers put on a show for Kaci Bailey in her head coaching debut, running away from Lyon with a 113-77 victory.

Drury officially tips off their season next Friday at home against Kentucky Wesleyan.