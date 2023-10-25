SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s been about six months since Kaci Bailey took over the reigns of the Drury Lady Panther basketball team.

Wednesday, Bailey and members of her team met with the media.

The Lady Panthers will play an exhibition game next week, then open the new campaign on the road in Nashville on November 10th.

Bailey will take over for Amy Eagan who left for Lindenwood after last year’s 31-2 campaign.

Bailey will do that with 13 new players.

The Drury Lady Panthers have the best winning percentage in all of NCAA D2 womens basketball.

The team has been to 21 NCAA tournaments.

The new coach knows the Drury legacy and is comfortable with it.

“We try not to say oh we need to go undefeated. Or oh we need to get to 32 wins. We don’t let that be our focus. We try to not let the outside expectations be more then the expectations that we put on ourselves. I think that’s one of the things that we try to do daily. We have such high expectations for ourselves, as a staff, as a program for each individual. We’re really just focused on the day to day,” said Bailey.