Ava stays perfect, wins district title

AVA, Mo–In Class 2, the 11-0 Ava Bears hosted 6-5 Willow Springs.

And Ava would attack early, Nate Swofford keeps on the option and slices his way for 29 yards and a first and ten.

That sets up this play, the pitch to Spencer Skyles, he scores from 21 yards out, it’s 8-nothing with the two point conversion.

Willow Springs back the other way, first and goal from the three, but Willow fumbles the ball and Ava’s Dylan King recovers.

Didn’t take long for Ava to capitalize, somehow Swofford stays on his feet, finds a wide open Skyles and he takes it to the house, 78 yards for a touchdown, it’s 14-nothing.

And Ava goes to 12-0 winning 36-nothing and will play Lamar.

Lets take a look at your 1st and 10 playoff scoreboard.

In Class 1, Thayer slipped past Pierce City by two points, 22-20.

In Class 3, Blair Oaks beats Buffalo 35-7.

Also in Class 3, Cassville is ten better than Seneca.

In Class 4, Webb City beats Bolivar 33-14.

In Class 5, Glendale beats Waynesville 42-28.

Carthage shuts out Nixa 35-nothing.

In Class 1 Skyline loses to Lincoln 42-13.

And in Class 6 Joplin beats Marquette 35-7.