Ava shuts out Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Tuesday afternoon Central hosting Ava.

The Bulldogs are looking for their third straight win.

And Ava was looking for it’s fourth straight win.

And the Bears strike first Zack Miller with the ground out to third that scores Corey Heinlein, it’s 1-nothing Ava.

Then Matthew Lakey singles to center, Spencer Skyles scores it’s 2-nothing Ava.

In the second, Central pitcher Jake McNeilis is knocked down by this line drive, but he gets up, finds the ball and throws the runner out at first.

But Ava goes onto win 11-nothing.