LAMAR, Mo. — After three long years, the Ava Bears finally topped Lamar in the class two quarterfinals, 26-14.

The Bears jumped ahead early 6-0 before falling behind 8-6.

From there Ava answered right back and held the lead the rest of the way.

It’s the first time Lamar has failed to reach the semifinals since 2008.

The Bears will take their place and host Clark County in Ava next Saturday at 2:00 pm with a trip to the title game on the line.