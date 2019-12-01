Ava reaches first state championship game

AVA, Mo. — Through the mud and the muck of a soaked field, the Ava Bears made school history.

Josh Bray found the endzone three times, including the game winner in the 20-14 overtime win against Clark County.

The win puts Ava in the football state championship game for the first time.

Bray streaked down the field and caught Nate Swofford’s pass before tumbling backward into the endzone and into the Ava history books.

“It came through the line and I was wide open,” Bray said. “So I saw the ball and I was thinking, ‘You better catch that’.”

Clark County scored first to make it 8-0, a deficit the Bears wouldn’t cut into until the fourth quarter.

The two would combine for 20 points in the final quarter of regulation.

Ava will face Lutheran North for the Class 2 state championship on Friday at 3 pm in Columbia, Mo.