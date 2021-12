Rogersville, Mo. — The Ava Lady Bears were up to the challenge on Monday night.

The Lady Bears went on the road and beat Logan-Rogersville 46-28.

The Lady Bears had the three ball working, especially in the second quarter.

Celia Fossett and Lexi Gastineau each hit one in the same corner with Gastineau having a repeat performance shortly after as well.

Ava will play at Sparta next Monday, while the Wildcats will host Branson on Thursday.