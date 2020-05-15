Author, author: MSU’s Voit pens kids book

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For most professional baseball players, this Covid spring of 2020 has been disappointing, frustrating and at times boring.

Not for Missouri State product, and New York Yankee Luke Voit.

He’s been working on a side project.

Most baseball fans, especially in New York City, know Luke Voit for his powerful batting stroke.

But in the last few months, fans have been introduced to his softer side.

“Last year during the season when I was hurt we decided it would be a good idea to go to a school in the Bronx. I went to a school about a mile from the stadium. I got a chance to interact with the kids and our marketing guy was like lets start a book,” said Yankee slugger Luke Voit.

Voit teamed up with children’s book writer richard torrey and luke’s baseball story was created.

It tells the story of voit as a kid in st louis playing baseball with his friends.

“The proceeds for most books go to Tunnels to Towers which is first responders and military families. So that’s huge right now especially with the guys on the front lines. I want to give back to the kids, the only good thing about the quarantine is that the book is getting some really good feedback right now,” said Voit.

Voit’s career seems like it came straight out of a story book.

The St. Louis native gets drafted by his hometown Cardinals.

And plays minor league ball in his college town before making it to the show.

After a season at Busch Stadium, St. Louis traded Voit to the New York Yankees in July of 2018.

“Hammons was one reason that I wanted to play at Missouri State. It’s a great complex. Who would have thought three years down the road I was playing there. In front of the fans who used to love me,” said Voit.

Voit suffered through an abdominal injury and a sports hernia last season.

But the extended time off because of the Covid-19 shutdown has healed him up.

“I feel good enough to be out there with the boys again. I’m missing baseball alot. And I know everybody else is too. We need some positivity in this world. We need baseball back,” said Viot.

In the meantime the 29 year old is toying with the idea of a sequel to his book.

“Maybe something like middle school or high school,” said Voit.