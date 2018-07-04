Aurora's Sparks Signs With Rangers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AURORA, Mo--Aurora state champion pitcher Wyatt Sparks has signed a professional contract with the Texas Rangers.

Sparks had signed to play his college ball at Missouri State, but the Rangers drafted him in the 23rd round last month.

After debating whether to stay or go, Sparks elected to turn pro.

Sparks told the Springfield News-Leader that he wants to start his career early and get his foot in the door.

The Texas Rangers confirmed the signing Tuesday afternoon.

At Aurora, Wyatt Sparks led the Houn' Dawg baseball team to back to back state championships.

He was 19-3 in those two seasons.

Sparks had 143 strikeouts and a 0.93 ERA his senior season.

Missouri State baseball coach Keith Guttin also lost another recruit to the MLB draft when Trey Riley signed with the Braves.