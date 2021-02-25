Attending MSU Bears baseball this spring? Here are the health regulations fans need to follow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hammons Field and the Springfield Cardinals have released health and safety guidelines for the upcoming MSU Bears baseball season.

Missouri State Baseball will play their first game Friday, February 26.

Below are the guidelines for MSU Bears games created by City, County, State, National, NCAA and/or Major League Baseball ordinances:

Face coverings will be required at Hammons Field at all times. Limited exceptions include: children under the age of 2; while actively eating or drinking in your seat.

While at the ballpark, please pay attention to all posted signage regarding capacity, directional flow, and viewing guidelines.

Seating will be first-come, first-serve. Every third row is open for pod seating with three empty seats between parties.

Select Rows along the field and dugouts will be roped off to create a buffer zone.

Stairwells that lead up to Suites 15 and 28 will be open and staffed.

Concession guidelines:

Hammons Field will be a cash-free ballpark in 2021 to reduce the potential spreading of germs.

Debit cards, credit cards and gift cards will be exclusively accepted for all food and beverage purchases.

If fans do not have debit or credit cards they are encouraged to plan ahead by purchasing pre-paid cards through available vendors.

Great Southern Bank customers may visit any Great Southern Bank location, while other fans are encouraged to visit Central Bank.

Please note the MSU merchandise area outside of the main gate will have their own policy and are not able to accept Cardinals gift cards.

Concession stands will be distanced, and fans waiting in line must maintain a 6-foot distance. Hammons Field says all concessions staff will wear proper PPE.

“There will also be a limited menu for speed of service, including packaged drinks (no fountain soda or draft beer available),” the release states.

The Team Store will not be open during Missouri State Baseball games, but MSU will have a merchandise trailer on the main concourse.

The Springfield Cardinals say some regulations may change when it comes time for the Cardinals season on May 4.