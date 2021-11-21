Athlete of the Week: Zach Richards

This week’s athlete of the week (11/22) is Zach Richards from Ava High School.

Richards is a senior quarterback and defensive back on the Bears football team.

In the state quarterfinals against Lamar, Richards did a little bit of everything.

Running for a pair of touchdowns, catching a pass on a fourth down conversion and making an interception with a lengthy return.

Richards is a big reason the Bears went undefeated through the regular season and made it to the state quarterfinal game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

