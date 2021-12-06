Athlete of the Week: Zach Howell

This week’s athlete of the week (12/06) is Zach Howell from Springfield Catholic High School

Howell is a senior guard on the Irish boys’ basketball team.

During the Clever Invitational, Howell scored 54 points over the span of three games, which included 22 against Central.

Howell finished the week with 16 in the championship game against Hartville.

He also grabbed 8 rebounds in each game and put up numbers in the assist and steals columns as well.

Howell and the Irish raced out to a 4-0 start, with each win coming by at least ten points.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Zach Howell from Springfield Catholic High School.