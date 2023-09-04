Springfield– This week’s Athlete of the Week is Wyatt Woods.

Woods is a senior quarterback on the Republic Tigers football team.

Last Friday, Woods led the Tigers into battle against a hostile Ozark crowd and came away with a convincing, 41-14 victory.

Woods was responsible for three of the Tigers six touchdowns on the night – two on the ground and one through the air.

He also managed to run in a two point conversion midway through the second quarter. His stellar play has Republic 2-0 heading into a showdown with Webb City this Friday.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Wyatt Woods.