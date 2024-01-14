SPRINGFIELD–This Week’s Athlete of the Week is Tyrique Brooks.

Brooks is a senior on the Springfield Central High School Boys basketball team.

This past weekend, Brooks won the slam dunk contest at the 39th Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

The 6-4 guard threw down a couple jaw dropping dunks as he leaped over one or more people in a single bound. Resulting in perfect scores across the board.

Brooks also helped Central defeat Glendale in the 7th place game of the tournament, 68-46, in a rematch of the Gold Division Championship from the Blue and Gold Tournament.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Tyrique Brooks.