This week’s athlete of the week (12/26) is Sterling Vinson from Springfield Central High School.

Vinson is a senior guard on the Central Bulldogs basketball team.

And he has helped the 8-2 Bulldogs get off to their best start since 2-thousand-9.

Vinson’s averaged 17 points per game over the last three contests.

In Central’s second game against Nixa, Vinson led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

Central will take a break for the holidays and then return with three straight road games in the new year.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week, Sterling Vinson from Central high school.