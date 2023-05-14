This week’s Athlete of the Week is Sebastian Norman.

Norman is a sophomore on the Glendale High School baseball team.

In the Falcons season finale against Nixa last Friday, Norman knocked in the game’s opening run with an rbi single. He also registered a double and scored twice in Glendale’s 6-5 loss.

In the field, Norman tracked down 5 Eagle fly balls and recorded them for outs.

Norman’s been an instrumental part of the Falcons going 22-5 this season. Earning the number 3 seed in the upcoming Class 5 District 6 tournament.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Sebastian Norman.