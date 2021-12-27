Athlete of the Week: Sara Mendel

This week’s athlete of the week (12/27) is Sara Mendel from Ava High School.

Mendel is a junior on the Ava girls’ basketball team.

So far her play has the Lady Bears seeded in the annual Pink & White Tournament.

Earlier in the season, she recorded a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double against Logan-Rogersville.

She also had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double effort against Lebanon.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Sara Mendel from Ava High School.