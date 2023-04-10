This week’s Athlete of the Week is Rylan Smith.

Smith is a junior on the Kickapoo High School baseball team.

Last week, against Republic, Smith had a banner day at the plate to help the Chiefs narrowly edge the Tigers, 5-4.

The outfielder went 1-2 on the day. Driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice, as well.

As a sophomore, Smith was apart of Kickapoos district championship team that went an impressive, 27-8 and averaged seven runs a game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Rylan Smith.