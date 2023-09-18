REPUBLIC–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Rilynn Finley.

Finley is a senior outside hitter on the Republic High School volleyball team.

Through 18 matches this season, Finley has guided the Tigers to a 14-4 record. Including, winning six of their last seven matches.

Finley leads the team in kills with 259. That’s a average of five kills per match and a .287 hi percentage.

Her 21 blocks are also good enough for third most on the Tigers.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Rilynn Finley.