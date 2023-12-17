SPRINGFIELD–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Reese Kimrey.

Kimrey is a sophomore guard on the Kickapoo Boys basketball team.

Last Wednesday, Kimrey played an instrumental part in the Chiefs stunning, come-from-behind victory against rival Nixa.

After trailing 28-20 at halftime, Kimrey and company outscored the Eagles, 34-24 in the second half, with Kimrey scoring the Chiefs’ final four points, including the buzzer-beater game winner to life Kickapoo to a 54-52 victory.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Reese Kimrey.