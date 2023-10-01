ROGERSVILLE–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Olivia Chapman.

Chapman is a senior on the Logan-Rogersville High School volleyball team.

This season, Chapman’s 131 kills and 39 total blocks leads the Wildcats. She also has the second most digs on the team.

Last week, in the midst of a three-match winning streak, Chapman helped push the Wildcats past West Plains in four sets.

She accounted for at least seven kills in the second set of Rogersville’s victory against the Zizzers.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Olivia Chapman.